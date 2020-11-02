Jeannette Reyes joins FOX 5 Morning, Good Day DC

FOX 5 is excited to announce that Jeannette Reyes has joined our team!

Reyes will co-anchor FOX 5 Morning with Steve Chenevey. They will be joined by Tucker Barnes with weather and Erin Como with traffic from 6:00 - 9:00 a.m. She will then join the entire morning team - Wisdom Martin, Holly Morris, Marissa Mitchell and Erin Como on the #1 rated Good Day DC from 9:00 - 11:0 a.m.

“Jeannette is the definition of a renaissance TV anchor,” said Vice President and News Director Paul McGonagle. “She’s bilingual, has major market experience, and clearly understands the need for strong journalism and good reporting. How lucky are we that she’s always dreamed of working at FOX 5!”

Most recently, Reyes worked at the ABC owned station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Prior to that, she worked as a general assignment reporter for the ABC affiliate in Washington, D.C., where she covered Pope Francis’ visit to the nation’s capital, among other highlights.

Reyes was born and raised in Providence, R.I., but her family is originally from the Dominican Republic. She is fluent in Spanish and grew up watching the Spanish-language network, Univision. The daughter of Dominican immigrants, she remembers how important the news was to her family and how it kept them connected to their relatives back home. It was there that her passion for news and informing the community was born.

She earned her bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism from Kent State University.

She is also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists.

