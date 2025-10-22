Jayden Daniels ruled out vs. Chiefs with hamstring injury: ESPN

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury, ESPN reports.

Daniels underwent an MRI after exiting in the third quarter of Sunday’s 44-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has already missed two games this season with a left knee injury.

Backup Marcus Mariota, who led Washington to a 1-1 record in those games, is expected to start against Kansas City.

