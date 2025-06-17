Jay Jones wins Virginia Democratic primary for Attorney General

article

The Brief Jay Jones won the Democratic primary for Attorney General He is now in the race against incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares. Virginia's general election will be held on Nov. 4, 2025.



Jay Jones has been declared the winner of Virginia's Democratic primary for attorney general.

He will face off against incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares come Nov. 4, 2025. Miyares has been in office since 2022.

Who is Jay Jones?

The background:

Jay Jones, a former state delegate from Norfolk, previously served as an assistant attorney general and ran for attorney general in 2021.

Jones is campaigning on a progressive platform that includes protecting abortion rights, confronting corporate power and defending civil and constitutional rights. He has emphasized his intent to challenge government overreach and safeguard voting access.

Who is Jason Miyares?

The incumbent:

Jason Miyares won office in 2021 and was sworn into office in 2022.

After serving three terms in Virginia's House of Delegates, Miyares ran for Attorney General in 2021 and won. He was the first Hispanic American elected to statewide office in Virginia and the first child of an immigrant to become Attorney General.

Miyares, a product of Virginia public schools, earned a Bachelor's in Business Administration from James Madison University and his J.D. from the College of William and Mary School of Law.

Before holding office, Miyares served as a prosecutor in the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office, where he worked to protect public safety.

While in office, he has focused on consumer protections and advocacy on key federal issues, such as mortgage data practices, veterans’ rights and fentanyl enforcement.

What he's done:

Most recently, Miyares referred Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) to federal authorities following an investigation into potential Title IX violations, unlawful retaliation, and viewpoint discrimination.

It stemmed from an incident in which a Loudoun County Public School student, who identifies as male, entered a boys' locker room at the high school and took video three boys who were discussing their discomfort with the other student's presence in the locker room.

The boys were later pulled out of class and informed that they were part of a Title IX investigation into sex discrimination.

Miyares said the video was taken without their consent, violating school policy.

He alleged that the school system improperly targeted three male students at Stone Bridge High School not for misconduct, but for expressing discomfort about sharing a locker room with a member of the opposite sex, and argued that Title IX should not be used to suppress free speech or religious beliefs.

Where does Jay Jones stand?

Dig deeper:

Jay Jones' platform largely tows the Democratic Party line but also notes that he would "never stay silent out of party loyalty" and on his campaign website said part of his reason for running is to protect Virginia families from "politicians with extreme agendas attacking our rights and Virginia workers."

He promotes progressive causes, noting on his website that in his time as a House Delegate he fought for women's reproductive rights, expanded Medicaid, advocated for teachers' annual pay raises and championed energy and environmental policies.

Jones has also taken a more aggressive stance against powerful companies, specifically Dominion Energy, pharmaceutical giants and telecom companies. He says he will push back against corporate overreach and strengthen consumer protections.

He has also proposed establishing a Civil Rights Division and Voter Protection Unit within the attorney general’s office to address systemic discrimination and protect election integrity.

Statements released

What they're saying:

Both Jones and Miyares released statements on social media. You can read them below.