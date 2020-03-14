Expand / Collapse search

Japan to host 2020 Olympics as planned

Olympics
FOX News
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country still intends to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo as planned.

Abe says there were no discussions about postponing or canceling the games during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested this week that Japan should consider postponing the Olympics because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Abe says Japan is continuing to “coordinate well” with the International Olympic Committee, adding: "We have to overcome the spread of the infection and want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics as planned.”

The Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 24-Aug. 9, and the Paralympics Aug. 25-Sept. 6.

Abe says the virus outbreak has not reached a point in Japan that requires him to declare a national emergency like the United States and parts of Europe.