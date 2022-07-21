January 6 Hearing: Where, when to watch Thursday’s prime time January 6 Capitol attack hearing

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks at the U.S. Capitol will hold their eighth hearing Thursday night.

The prime time hearing will again focus on former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat -- particularly, what he was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded at the Capitol complex.

This will be the panel's second prime time hearing and could be the final time this summer that lawmakers meet to discuss the violence that irrupted that day.

WHERE TO WATCH

You can watch all hearings LIVE and get complete recaps online at FOX5DC.com. For more information, watch FOX 5's Lindsay Watts and her examination of the insurrection in her podcast, Siege On Democracy.

Thursday's prime time hearing is expected to begin at 8 p.m. EST

NEW TESTIMONY

Expect testimony from two former White House aides who resigned immediately after the insurrection.

Former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger are expected what they saw and heard in the White House as Trump learned about the insurrection and waited hours to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol.

WHAT WE'VE LEARNED & WHAT'S AHEAD

The series of hearings have featured video, audio and other evidence collected during the panel's yearlong investigation into the deadly violence that erupted when then-president Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

Official testimony from witnesses and lawmakers have discussed the pressure faced from Trump after the election and the former president's attempts to invalidate Biden's win.

Previous hearings have featured testimony from former aides to Vice President Mike Pence who described the then-president's efforts to persuade him to object as Congress counted the electoral votes on Jan. 6. The committee is also investigating text messages they say agents reportedly deleted around the time of the deadly siege.

The committee has also used the hearings to tell stories of those who have been hurt --either in the violence of Jan. 6 or through harassment from those who believe the election was stolen.

For the past year, the committee has been investigating the violence at the Capitol and its causes, and has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and produced over 140,000 documents.

At least one hearing is expected in the fall, when the nine-member panel is expected to issue a report on its findings, but more hearings are possible.

Nine people died in the attack and its aftermath.

The Associated Press contributed to this report