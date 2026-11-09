Jamal Holtz sworn in as interim at-large DC Councilmember

The Brief Jamal Holtz was sworn in as interim at-large D.C. Councilmember to fill the vacancy left by Robert White. Holtz will hold the seat until a special election on April 6. White resigned his seat to ensure his eligibility as the Democratic nominee for D.C. delegate in the midterm election.



Jamal Holtz was sworn in as interim at-large D.C. Councilmember Monday to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Robert White.

What we know:

The DC Democratic State Committee appointed Holtz under its emergency authority and called for his immediate swearing-in. Party officials noted that Holtz's appointment is on a limited basis.

Holtz is a fourth-generation Washingtonian who grew up in Ward 8 and went to high school in Ward 7. He lives in Ward 6 and has led the DC Young Democrats for four years.

READ MORE | Jamal Holtz appointed interim at-large councilmember in DC

What they're saying:

"It wouldn't matter if I served for only one day, but the opportunity to represent the people of the District of Columbia will remain one of the greatest honors of my lifetime," Holtz said. "Because for me, this is about investing in the city that invested in me. It's about making sure that 14-year-old kid growing up in Ward 8, who takes pride in their neighborhood, who cares deeply about their community, who sees challenges around them, but also sees possibilities, knows that circumstances do not have to define their future."

Holtz will hold the seat until a special election on April 6.

"Jamal stepped up when an emergency scenario called for immediate election of a trusted leader to protect the Party’s rights under Home Rule. We know he will serve District residents with the same commitment he has shown his whole life. We thank Chairman Mendelson for moving quickly to swear him in." The Democratic Party said in a statement Monday.

Robert White's resignation

White resigned his seat to ensure his eligibility as the Democratic nominee for D.C. delegate in the midterm election after being notified of a 1970s law saying the delegate cannot hold another paid public office on election day.

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White will succeed longtime D.C. congressional delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, who has represented the District since 1991.