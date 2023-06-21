Part of the outer loop of the Capital Beltway, before the Bradley Boulevard exit, is closed due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene.

Photo via Pete Piringer (MCFRS)

Right now, there's no word on what led to this crash, however, Maryland State Police said two tractor-trailers were involved.

Police said the fuel tanks of the trucks have been "compromised," and fireboard personnel will siphon the remaining fuel. A sand truck has also been requested from the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Heavy-duty tow trucks are en route.

Photo via Pete Piringer (MCFRS)

Traffic from MD 187 to the outer loop of I-495 will be halted during the clean-up.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.