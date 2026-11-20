The Brief The outer loop of the Capital Beltway is closed in Springfield. All southbound lanes are closed, along with southbound Exit 57B. All traffic is being forced onto southbound Interstate 95.



The outer loop of the Capital Beltway is closed in Springfield due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer and a fuel spill.

Traffic alerts indicate the crash occurred on Interstate 495 at mile marker 56.4 in Fairfax County, just before the Springfield Interchange.

All southbound lanes are closed, along with southbound Exit 57B and the off-ramp to northbound Interstate 395.

All traffic is being forced onto southbound Interstate 95, and motorists are urged to follow police direction.