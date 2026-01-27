Former DC councilmember Jack Evans to run for Mendelson's seat on DC council

article

Former D.C. councilmember Jack Evans will be running for chairman of the D.C. council, FOX 5 has learned.

FOX 5 has confirmed that Evans filed paperwork on Tuesday to run for D.C. Council Chairman.

The backstory:

Evans resigned from the D.C. Council in 2020 after investigations into alleged ethics violations and "influence peddling." The FBI raided his home in 2019.

Evans faced accusations that he used his position to solicit business from District lobbyists. He faced both federal and local investigations, but he was cleared and charges were dropped in 2022.

What's next:

Evans will be facing incumbent chairman Phil Mendelson. The Democratic primary will take place in June.