J. Crew files for bankruptcy, reports say
WASHINGTON - J. Crew, the popular American clothing retailer known for its men's, women's and children's clothing, has filed for bankruptcy, according to reports.
A street remains mostly deserted near a J Crew store during the coronavirus pandemic on May 3, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 248,000 lives and infecting more than 3.5 million people. (Pho
The company filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in a Virginia federal court, FOX NEWS reported.
The retailer had been struggling prior to the coronavirus outbreak and was forced to close nearly 500 stores as the crisis worsened.