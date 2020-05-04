J. Crew files for bankruptcy, reports say

J. Crew, the popular American clothing retailer known for its men's, women's and children's clothing, has filed for bankruptcy, according to reports.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in a Virginia federal court, FOX NEWS reported.

The retailer had been struggling prior to the coronavirus outbreak and was forced to close nearly 500 stores as the crisis worsened.

