'It's just a joke': DC man faces federal charges for driving on National Mall

The Brief A man accused of ‘joyriding' on the National Mall grounds is facing federal charges. Curtis Lear, 30, is accused of causing at least $9,000 worth of damage. He's been charged with destruction of government property, assault with a dangerous weapon (vehicle) and reckless driving.



What we know:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. announced that Curtis Lear, 30, is being federally charged with allegedly driving an SUV recklessly at a high speed on the National Mall as hundreds of visitors were present.

Lear was charged by complaint on June 25 with destruction of government property, assault with a dangerous weapon (vehicle) and reckless driving.

The backstory:

According to the charging documents, around 8:45 p.m. on June 21, Lear drove his black Jeep Patriot onto the National Mall near 7th Street, SW, between Jefferson and Madison Drives.

Officials say he was driving at high speed on the National Mall, making sharp turns on the grass and accelerating uncontrollably, according to witnesses.

At the time, hundreds of pedestrians were at the National Mall and surrounding areas.

During the incident, a U.S. Capitol Police officer approached the vehicle on foot. The driver rolled down a window to talk to the officer and reportedly said, "It's just a joke."

Officers then attempted a traffic stop but Lear fled the scene.

Investigators ran the Jeep’s license plate number through a law enforcement database and learned the SUV was registered to Lear.

At approximately 3 a.m. the following morning, officers located the Jeep and conducted a traffic stop. Lear was behind the wheel.

Dig deeper:

This case is being investigated by U.S. Park Police and prosecuted by the U.S. Attoney’s Office for D.C.