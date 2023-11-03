Italy’s 1000 Miglia classis car race hold warmup in Virginia

Italy's famous 1000 Miglia classis car race held a warmup in Virginia Friday.

The three-day race is being held in and around Middleburg. Races started Thursday and will finish up Saturday.

The event will showcase unique antique cars built between 1927 and 1957 and other vehicles built in the last century.

The contest began as an open-road motorsport race 100 years ago and has transformed into a classic and vintage automobile rally.

The winner of the race will be awarded the Middleburg Cup. A street festival that will include the race participants, food trucks, and vendors will also be held Friday.