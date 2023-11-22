Israel and Hamas reach temporary cease-fire deal

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary cease-fire deal that will include the release of dozens of people taken hostage, including several Americans.

Israel and Hamas agreed to the four-day halt, which was announced Wednesday and will also see the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

According to reports, three Americans will be among the 50 hostages being released. This deal will also require Israel to release 150 Palestinian prisoners. The hostages released by both sides will be women and minors.

Hostages are expected to be released in bursts throughout the cease-fire period.

This all comes just days after another pro-Palestinian rally kicked off in the nation's capital. Hundreds of people gathered in front of Union Station around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 to demand a ceasefire in the Middle East.

The rally remained peaceful, and lasted roughly three hours.

Friday's peaceful rally comes after a clash between law enforcement and anti-war demonstrators outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Wednesday night.

The nation's capital has seen a flood of protests and rallies on both sides of the Israeli War.

Several activists voiced their stance and spoke out against Hamas during what has been declared the largest rally of Jewish people in modern history, ‘March on Israel.’ Over 200,000 people from around the country came to the rally at the National Mall on Tuesday, Nov. 14, just a month after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Among those who spoke to the crowd were actresses Debra Messing and Montana Tucker, actor Brett Gelman, and political analyst Van Jones.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jefferies were joined by House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa in a "We stand with Israel" chant.

According to a spokesperson for the Jewish Federations of North America, an estimated 290,000 people attended in person and 250,000 watched online via livestream.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.