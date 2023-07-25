A hot and humid Tuesday across the D.C. region with highs in the 90s and the threat of isolated thunderstorms.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says it will be a quiet morning. The heat and humidity build into the afternoon with highs reaching the low-90s.

Isolated thunderstorms, specifically east of Interstate 95 and east of the bay along the eastern shore. The threat of storms will linger until the evening hours.

The D.C. region is at a slight risk for severe weather with the possibility of damaging winds, hail and isolated flash flooding.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday as heat, humidity keep temperatures in the 90s

Taylor says some of the storms that do form could be slow moving and could stay in the same area for a longer period of time.

Any showers and storms should clear by the evening, especially after 10 p.m.

Storm chances look to be at a low on Wednesday but return into the weekend as the heat index is expected to make it feel like plus 100 degrees.