Is HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ coming back for a 3rd season? What we know

Fans of HBO’s hit show "Euphoria" have been patiently waiting for an update after its second season ended on a cliffhanger and the fate of some of pop culture’s most popular fictional characters, such as Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Eloridi) remain unknown.

The popularity of the show’s cast is part of what started raising questions. How could the schedules of some of the most in-demand young actors in Hollywood open at the same time?

Just weeks ago, Sydney Sweeney said after doing press for the horror film "Immaculate," that she’d go back to filming "Euphoria," seemingly confirming cameras would pick back up this spring. HBO also said last November that Season 3 was expected to premiere in 2025 after the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike concluded.

Another factor that delayed production was the tragic death of Angus Cloud, who played Fez on the show.

On Sunday night, Deadline was the first to report the cast was informed production had been delayed, and the actors were free to take on other acting gigs in the meantime.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," the network said in a statement provided to Deadline. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

The same statement was also given to Variety and TMZ.

The show boldly explores a variety of topics such as sex, drugs, and dysfunctional family dynamics.

In 2022, Variety reported "Euphoria" was so successful, it’s now the second-most watched show behind "Game of Thrones."