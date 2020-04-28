IRS stimulus payments status check; agency says enhancements made to 'Get My Payment' tool

The Internal Revenue Service says it has made significant enhancements to the "Get My Payment" tool designed to help Americans eligible to receive Economic Impact Payments.

The agency says they hope the enhancements "deliver an improved and smoother experience."

Check on the status of your Economic Impact Payment

"We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement online. "These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers. We urge people who haven't received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information. IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and we will continue to make improvements to help Americans."

According to IRS, 88 million payments have already been issued and more than 150 payments will be sent out in total.

On Twitter, the IRS says Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file to receive an economic impact payment, saying the payment will be made automatically.

