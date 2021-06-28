Irate Stafford Popeye's customer smashed glass, cursed over chicken sandwich wait time

article

An enraged customer smashed a glass door at a Stafford County Popeye’s location over the weekend after he had to wait for his chicken sandwich.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the chicken joint at 253 Garrisonville Road around 5:48 p.m. on June 27.

Staff at the Popeyes location explained that the customer was livid after being told he must wait for his chicken sandwich.

The customer hurled an expletive at the staff, and struck the glass door even after they tried to mollify him with chicken tenders.

A deputy located the suspect – 38-year-old Yordim Escolero Moreira – during a traffic stop at Garrisonville Road and Mine Road.

He was released on a summons for destruction of property.