80 chickens seized after investigators bust cockfighting ring in Stafford County

Detectives in Stafford County broke up a large-scale cockfighting ring last week, resulting in the seizure of 80 chickens.

Around 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, detectives and Animal Control Officers responded to a home on Norman Road to execute a search warrant related to a previous stolen property report.

Detectives had also received information about cockfighting events being held at the same home and were looking to investigate the claims.

As investigators executed the search warrant, a large number of chickens were found.

They were then able to secure a second search warrant for the property, related to the cockfighting allegations.

As a result, 80 game fowl chickens were found and were to be taken from the home pending a seizure hearing. Additionally, detectives found controlled substances, equipment and weapons directly related to cockfighting.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the seizure hearing was conducted and Animal Control was granted custody of all the chickens.

The suspect, 47-year-old Sergio Munoz, was also taken into custody following the hearing. He has been charged with five counts of felony animal fighting.

Munoz was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond. Munoz was not the subject in question for the original search warrant, the Sheriff's Office says.

All 80 chickens are currently being housed and cared for at the Stafford County Animal Shelter and are scheduled to be seen by a vet. The Stafford County Animal Shelter is currently exploring long-term solutions for their future.