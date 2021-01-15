Investigations into Capitol riot expected to grow 'exponentially' into the weekend

The U.S. Attorney for D.C. Michael Sherwin said there are 275 open investigations related to the violence on Jan. 6 including cases outside the Capitol and on Capitol grounds at a Department of Justice press conference Friday afternoon.

There are 98 criminal cases with a majority of cases being federal felony cases. He says he anticipates the number of investigations will grow past 300 by the end of the day on Friday and will exponentially increase into the weekend and next week.

Sherwin confirmed that a suspect, Peter Stager, was arrested in Arkansas and charged with a federal felony yesterday for beating an MPD officer with a flag pole.

He also confirmed that Robert Samford of Pennsylvania, a retired firefighter, was charged with a federal felony for attacking MPD officers, throwing a fire extinguisher at them and hitting one in the head.

Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office Steven D'Antuono says in the past week alone, they have received more than 140,000 photos and videos, and encourage the public to continue to send them in.

He also spoke directly to the suspects still out there, saying every FBI field office in the country is looking for them and their friends and families are tipping the FBI off. He encouraged them to turn themselves in.

Special Agent in Charge of the ATF's Washington Field Division Ashan Benedict says they have special agents, explosive specialists, bomb technicians and K-9 units ready to go, working to protect the Capitol area on and in the days leading up to Inauguration Day.

He also says they are looking to find people who ha illegal possession of firearms and explosives on Jan. 6.

If you have any information, the FBI encourages you to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.