Investigation underway after scattered human remains found in Montgomery County park

An investigation is underway after a hiker happened upon human remains in a popular park, according to detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department.

What we know:

A hiker in Rock Creek Regional Park in Montgomery County discovered a human skull on Saturday, March 1, police said. Investigators then responded to the area and located additional human bones, along with clothing, including a winter hat, jacket, pants, and shoes.

Authorities released images of the clothing Wednesday. They also said that they believe the remains are that of a Hispanic male in his late teens, who was approximately 5' 5" tall.

What they're saying:

People using the park Wednesday were stunned by the news.

"I’ve taken a couple clients out here, and I love this place," said Perla Lay. "I work with families, so it’s kind of scary that that would happen here."

Added Joyce Lathrop-Davis, "I like to walk these trails because it’s a really nice walk, and I’m just surprised that something would happen to somebody and that nobody would notice enough so that they would have remains."

What you can do: