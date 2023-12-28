Investigation underway after body found in Mattawoman Creek in Charles County

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a creek in the same area where a man went missing.

Police say the remains were found in the Mattawoman Creek around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, about two miles away from Slavins Dock.

That's the same place where police say 25-year-old Jamell LeeHeung, II, was last seen.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and authorities say they are "waiting for the OCME to confirm if it is Jamell LeeHeung."

Police say more information will be provided once the identity of the person has been confirmed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Bringley with the Charles County Sheriff's Department at 301-609-6499