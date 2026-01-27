The Marissa Mitchell Show launching on FOX 5 DC

article

FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell is launching a brand-new show on FOX 5 DC on Monday!!!

Introducing, "The Marissa Mitchell Show"! Hosted by FOX 5 anchor Marissa Mitchell, this hour-long program will air weekdays at 11 a.m. ET and be available to stream on FOX LOCAL starting February 2.

What we know:

"The Marissa Mitchell Show" will be a lifestyle program with the goal to inform, inspire, and entertain through discussions about a variety of topics, ranging from relationships, to finances, parenting, wellness, and more. Host Marissa Mitchell will insert heart and humor into each episode, exploring fitness, food, fashion, and pop culture trends as well as powerful, candid conversations with newsmakers and community leaders offering insight into real issues affecting viewers. The show will also include Mitchell’s popular franchise, "Motivation with Marissa," which highlights people who have overcome incredible odds on the road to success as well as showcase Mitchell’s robust community involvement and appearances across the DMV.

Spotlight on Marissa Mitchell

Dig deeper:

Mitchell, a multiple regional Emmy Award winner, joined FOX 5 DC in 2020 where she has served as anchor and reporter for "Good Day DC" and "LION Lunch Hour." Prior to joining the station, she spent four years at WAGA, the FOX-owned station in Atlanta as anchor and reporter. Before that, Mitchell worked as an anchor and reporter at WBMA-TV in Birmingham, AL. She began her career in broadcasting as a multimedia journalist at WTVC-TV in Chattanooga, TN. A graduate of Emory University in Atlanta, she holds a Bachelors degree in Political Science and Journalism as well as a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

What they're saying:

"This is a blessing beyond measure and a dream realized. The DMV has embraced me for several years now and that hug is going to get even tighter as we explore all the colors of life together. Our goal is to deliver an hour of fun and encouragement, and fulfill our promise to make viewers and guests feel good about themselves," said Marissa Mitchell.

"This show will be a daily spark of empowerment, authenticity and joy, where connection and community shine. Marissa has the innate ability to make viewers feel seen and supported and we know they will love her in this new format," said FOX 5 DC's Vice President of News and Content, Kyle Carmean.