Protests and celebrations broke out nationwide moments after the Supreme Court’s decision, overturning Roe v. Wade. For pro-choice advocates, it’s a call to action – for those who’ve fought against abortion, it’s the culmination of a longtime struggle to outlaw Roe.

Michelle Siri, a Democratic candidate for Maryland lieutenant governor, and Norvilia Etienne from Students for Life joined Jim Lokay for a discussion on FOX 5 Plus.