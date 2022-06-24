Expand / Collapse search

In The Courts: A complete breakdown of the Supreme Court's abortion rights decision

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Roe v. Wade
In The Courts: Lawmakers react to abortion ruling

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade spurred immediate reactions on Capitol Hill. Some in Congress have been trying to codify Roe v. Wade for a long time.

FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow hosted a special edition of "In The Courts" Friday to discuss the Supreme Court's contentious abortion decision and what comes next. 

In The Courts: Special Report

The debate between pro-choice and pro-life has erupted across the country, reigniting decades and even centuries of conflict on one of the United States' most polarizing issues. Katherine Beck Johnson, a lawyer for Family Research Council, and Democratic political adviser Kristal Knight join Katie on "In The Courts."

Friday's ruling follows a Mississippi abortion case: Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, and does in fact overturn Roe v. Wade. The landmark case was decided in 1973, setting almost 50 years of legal precedent for constitutional protections on abortion access. Now that it's been overturned, states are free to pass abortion laws.

In The Courts: The legal implications of overturning Roe v. Wade

Maya Manian, a law professor at American University's Washington College of Law joins Katie to dive deeper into the legal implications of overturning Roe v. Wade on "In The Courts."

American University law professor Maya Manian, Family Research Council lawyer Katherine Beck Johnson, and Democratic political adviser Kristal Knight join Katie on "In The Courts" to dissect the legal implications of the monumental decision and what it means for women across the country. 

Katie also talks about how the Supreme Court closed its doors to the American public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision initially resulted in the Justices allowing people to live audio stream their oral arguments for the first time in the court's history, but they've also put up several barriers since. As a result, many significant decisions have been made behind closed doors.

In The Courts: The Debrief | Why is the Supreme Court ruling from behind closed doors?

Several significant recent rulings have taken place behind closed doors at the Supreme Court. Perhaps, it's time to open the doors back up at 1 1st Street.

