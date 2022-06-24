In The Courts: A complete breakdown of the Supreme Court's abortion rights decision

FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow hosted a special edition of "In The Courts" Friday to discuss the Supreme Court's contentious abortion decision and what comes next.

Friday's ruling follows a Mississippi abortion case: Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, and does in fact overturn Roe v. Wade. The landmark case was decided in 1973, setting almost 50 years of legal precedent for constitutional protections on abortion access. Now that it's been overturned, states are free to pass abortion laws.

American University law professor Maya Manian, Family Research Council lawyer Katherine Beck Johnson, and Democratic political adviser Kristal Knight join Katie on "In The Courts" to dissect the legal implications of the monumental decision and what it means for women across the country.

Katie also talks about how the Supreme Court closed its doors to the American public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision initially resulted in the Justices allowing people to live audio stream their oral arguments for the first time in the court's history, but they've also put up several barriers since. As a result, many significant decisions have been made behind closed doors.

