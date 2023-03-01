International Spy Museum featuring exhibit dedicated to female spies for Women's History Month

In the words of historian Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, "well-behaved women rarely make history…"

The International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. is spotlighting the storied legacy of female spies in the canon of international espionage this March for women’s history month.

The museum is showcasing various gadgets and personal articles in featured exhibits, highlighting the stories of famed spies like Mata Hari, Harriet Tubman, Julia Child, Josephine Baker and more.

Visit the International Spy Museum this month, and maybe you can learn what it takes to be a true femme fatale.