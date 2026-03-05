Inter Miami to visit White House before DC match after 2025 MLS Cup win

The Brief Inter Miami CF will visit the White House Thursday, March 5 to celebrate its 2025 MLS Cup title. The visit is scheduled just before the team’s March 7 match against D.C. United in Washington, D.C. Lionel Messi is expected to be part of the delegation, marking a potential first White House appearance.



What we know:

Inter Miami CF, champions of the 2025 MLS Cup, will visit the White House Thursday, March 5 to be honored for their championship season.

The ceremony comes just two days before the Herons’ scheduled MLS match against D.C. United on March 7, adding a ceremonial highlight to a busy week for the team.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 06: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF lifts the Champion's trophy after winning the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi’s expected attendance

According to reporting based on USA Today Sports, the entire team — including Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, a two-time MLS MVP — is expected to attend the White House visit, which would likely mark his first visit to the White House.

Messi previously received an invitation to the White House for a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony from former President Joe Biden in 2025 but was unable to attend due to scheduling issues.

Why it matters

Visiting the White House has long been a tradition for American sports champions, and Inter Miami’s appearance — especially with Messi — highlights soccer’s growing prominence in the U.S. ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting.

The event also continues a recent pattern of high-profile soccer visits to the White House, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s reception under President Trump in November 2025.

What's next:

March 5: Inter Miami visit to the White House (attendance details, including Messi’s presence, are expected to be clarified).

March 7: Inter Miami plays D.C. United in Washington, D.C.