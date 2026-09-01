‘Insecure’ 10th anniversary tour canceled due to cast scheduling conflict

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The Brief The 10th anniversary tour to celebrate the show "Insecure" was canceled due to cast scheduling conflicts. The tour was set to come to MGM National Harbor in Maryland on Friday, Sept. 11.



The "Insecure" 10th-anniversary tour, which included a stop in Maryland, has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts with the cast, the show's creators announced Tuesday.

Series creator Issa Rae, along with showrunner Prentice Penny and core cast members, shared the news in a video posted to social media.

"The tour ain't happening, y'all. I'm so sorry," cast member Natasha Rothwell said in the clip.

Penny elaborated on the decision, explaining that conflicting production schedules forced the cancellation.

"Guys, we are so sorry we had to cancel the tour. We are all so bummed, I'm serious. But everybody started working, which is good," Penny said.

Rae emphasized that the team chose not to proceed with the tour since the full group would not be available.

"Unfortunately, our schedules got messed up, and we are so sorry, but we only wanted to do this if we could all be there and give you the best experience possible," she said.

"Insecure" premiered on HBO on Sept. 23, 2016, and ran for five seasons before ending in December 2021.

The critically acclaimed comedy-drama, based on a web series originally developed by Rae, followed the life of an African American woman while exploring relationships, career struggles and the nuances of Black culture. The show gained a devoted cult following and was praised for its cultural impact.

The role earned Rae multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations over the course of the series.

The 13-city tour was set to begin in Philadelphia on Sept. 10 before heading to MGM National Harbor in Maryland on Friday, Sept. 11.

According to the Ticketmaster website, the company will issue a refund to fans as soon as the funds are received from the event organizer. If tickets were transferred, the refund will go to the person who purchased the ticket.

Despite the cancellation, fans will still have an opportunity to gather with the cast during an anniversary celebration in Inglewood, California on Oct. 8.

Fans react

What they're saying:

Fans on social media shared mixed reactions to the announcement, with many split between heartbreak over canceled plans and support for the cast’s career successes.

"The heartbreak is real, but so is the pride — watching each of you rise, expand, and step into new creative universes is the kind of Black excellence that makes the sting worth it," one commenter said.

Some fans expressed frustration over logistics and cited non-refundable travel expenses.

"This isn't cute or funny. Need my refund immediately," added another ticket holder.

Others were disappointed by the single replacement date offered in California.

"Y’all said Inglewood like it’s around the corner when y’all booked a national tour…" one user pointed out. "Inglewood won’t help me and I’m in Chicago."

Other fans offered alternative solutions, urging Rae to host a livestream of the Inglewood event or release an "Insecure" movie.