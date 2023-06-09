Innocent bystander killed outside of DC deli as man tried to shoot robbers, police say

A suspect has been charged after a man was shot and killed while passing by a deli in Northwest D.C. Thursday.

Metropolitan police said Friday that 20-year-old Demarcus Barnett of Southeast D.C. was arrested on one count of second-degree murder while armed in connection to the shooting death of 62-year-old Lasanta McGill.

Just after 1 p.m. on June 8, officers responded to the 1900 block of 7th Street, NW, where they found McGill suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

After investigating, police said that there was an alteration inside the deli that spilled out onto the street. It appeared that McGill was not involved in the initial altercation and was just walking by the building when the fatal shots were fired.

"Unfortunately, there are too many people carrying firearms, and simple verbal disputes leading to gunfire is unacceptable — especially here in Washington D.C.," Third District Commander James Boteler said during a press conference at the scene of the shooting.

Barnett was arraigned in a D.C. Superior Court where he pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bond until his first court appearance scheduled for June 20.