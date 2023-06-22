Injured man crashes car while fleeing from attempted carjackers: DC police

An injured man lost control of his car and crashed into a tree as he fled from attempted carjackers who had shot him in Southeast D.C.

Metropolitan police were called to the 2500 block of Naylor Road just after midnight on Thursday, June 22 where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The victim told police that he was parked at 2251 Fairlawn Avenue SE when he was approached by the two suspects who told him to get out of the car. The victim tried to fight against the men while trying to maintain possession of the car.

One of the suspects then shot the victim. Both suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction in a white car.

The victim then drove over to Naylor Road where he crashed into a tree.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Metropolitan Police Department.