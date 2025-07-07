Infant killed, 2 injured in Frederick County crash

The Brief A 6-month-old boy died after an SUV crashed in Frederick County. A 3-year-old and a 26-year-old woman were hospitalized; the driver was uninjured. MD-194 was closed during the investigation; impairment is not suspected.



A 6-month-old boy died Sunday after a crash in Frederick County that also injured two others, authorities said.

The infant was in an SUV traveling northbound on Woodsboro Pike around 11 a.m. when the vehicle veered off the road, struck a telephone pole and crashed into a home, according to Maryland State Police.

Infant dies in crash

What we know:

He was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, where he later died.

Others injured, road closed

A 3-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman in the vehicle were taken by ambulance to Hopkins for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately released. The driver was not hurt.

Police said the residence was unoccupied at the time, and impairment is not suspected.

All lanes of MD-194 were closed during the investigation.