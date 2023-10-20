Infant kidnapped by father following assault on mother found safe: DC police

Authorities say a 1-month-old has been safely located after reportedly being kidnapped by the father after an assault on the mother. The incident was reported early Friday morning in D.C.

Police say the infant's father allegedly assaulted the baby’s mother before fleeing with the child from the 1800 block of 24th Street in the northeast.

Investigators say the infant was located around 5:30 a.m. and do not believe the baby was ever in danger.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.