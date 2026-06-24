2 suspects at large after shooting at Northwest DC gas station

The Brief Metropolitan Police say they are searching for two men after a shooting outside a Northwest D.C. gas station left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on a Saturday night outside the BP gas station located on the 7000 block of Blair Road Northwest. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



Metropolitan Police say they are searching for two men after a shooting outside a Northwest D.C. gas station left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on a Saturday night outside the BP gas station located on the 7000 block of Blair Road Northwest.

What we know:

Newly released, exclusive surveillance video of the incident captured an unidentified man holding an electric bike and appearing to talk on a phone. Moments later, a white sedan pulls into the gas station. Two suspects park the vehicle and step out, one wearing a hooded sweatshirt and tight jeans. The driver of the vehicle exits without a hood on, clearly showing his face on the surveillance cameras.

The video also shows the two suspects talking to the man with the electric bike before one of the suspects pulls out a weapon. The suspect then fires, shooting the man multiple times.

Following the gunfire, the suspects can be seen running back to the white sedan and fleeing the scene on Blair Road. D.C. Police arrived at the gas station minutes later.

An employee working inside the gas station at the time reported hearing several shots fired while he was working. The employee said he sought safety behind a protective glass door before the police were called,

The victim survived the shooting and was transported by medics to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to police.

What we don't know:

Both the victim and the gas station employee were unavailable to comment.

What they're saying:

Residents in the area have expressed concern for their safety following the shooting.

What's next:

D.C. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.