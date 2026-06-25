Prince George's County residents weigh in on future of Six Flags America site

The Brief Prince George's County held a town hall to discuss next steps for the old Six Flags America on Thursday. An investment fund led by NBA superstar Kevin Durant bought the land back in April. The county expects to have more public meetings, and has an online survey for residents to voice their opinions.



Prince George's County residents met Thursday night to share their concerns and opinions about the future of the former Six Flags America site.

County Executive Aisha Braveboy and representatives from the two companies who purchased the land met with the community to answer questions and hear opinions about what should be done with the land.

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The backstory:

Officials announced in April that 35V — an investment firm co-founded by NBA superstar Kevin Durant — had purchased the property, alongside the Atlanta-based TPA Group. Durant is a DMV native, born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Maryland.

Durant's mother, Wanda Durant, was among those in attendance Thursday.

The property comprises roughly 500 acres, though the former theme park occupied only about 20% of the land.

The theme park closed at the end of the 2025 season, after operating for 50 years in Prince George's County.

What will be done with the land?

What they're saying:

The community said Thursday that they want the property to create a year-round destination that drives economic growth and generates jobs: a place for entertainment, restaurants, sports and more.

Others said they want part of the land to honor the county's history.

"I really want to see development that consciously works on making as little impact on the environment as possible," one resident said.

"We're standing on the money," another said. "We have heritage tourism. We're the only county in the history of the state of Maryland to be designated in its entirety as a heritage area."

Executive Braveboy says that she wants to continue listening to the community's concerns and suggestions about the property.

"The ZIP codes surrounding this site are some of the highest median incomes in the state of Maryland," Braveboy said. "So we can demand, and we can deliver."

What you can do:

The county has an online survey for other residents to be able to voice their opinions. The county is expected to hold more meetings on the site in the future.