Two 16-year-olds charged with murder for Brentwood shooting

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The Brief Two 16-year-olds from Mount Rainer have been arrested and charged with the murder of another teen in Brentwood. The teens are being charged as adults. Ruben Arevalo Saavedra, also 16, was shot and killed on June 12.



Two 16-year-old boys are facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of another teen in Brentwood earlier this month.

What we know:

Prince George's County Police announced the arrests on Thursday. Officers said both boys are from Mount Rainier.

They are both being charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges, PGPD said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: PGPD investigates fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Brentwood

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on June 12, on Shepherd Street in Brentwood. Officers were called out to the area and when they got there, they found 16-year-old Ruben Arevalo Saavedra had been shot.

Saavedra was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The two teen suspects are being held without bond.

Investigators with the PGPD have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.