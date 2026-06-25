Two 16-year-olds charged with murder for Brentwood shooting
BRENTWOOD, Md. - Two 16-year-old boys are facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of another teen in Brentwood earlier this month.
What we know:
Prince George's County Police announced the arrests on Thursday. Officers said both boys are from Mount Rainier.
They are both being charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges, PGPD said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: PGPD investigates fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Brentwood
The backstory:
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on June 12, on Shepherd Street in Brentwood. Officers were called out to the area and when they got there, they found 16-year-old Ruben Arevalo Saavedra had been shot.
Saavedra was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
The two teen suspects are being held without bond.
Investigators with the PGPD have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Prince George's County Police Department and previous FOX 5 DC reports.