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Two 16-year-olds charged with murder for Brentwood shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
Prince George’s County Crime
Published June 25, 2026 9:03 PM EDT
Published June 25, 2026 9:03 PM EDT
article

Prince George's County Police

The Brief

    • Two 16-year-olds from Mount Rainer have been arrested and charged with the murder of another teen in Brentwood.
    • The teens are being charged as adults.
    • Ruben Arevalo Saavedra, also 16, was shot and killed on June 12.

BRENTWOOD, Md. - Two 16-year-old boys are facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of another teen in Brentwood earlier this month.

What we know:

Prince George's County Police announced the arrests on Thursday. Officers said both boys are from Mount Rainier.

They are both being charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges, PGPD said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: PGPD investigates fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Brentwood

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on June 12, on Shepherd Street in Brentwood. Officers were called out to the area and when they got there, they found 16-year-old Ruben Arevalo Saavedra had been shot. 

Saavedra was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The two teen suspects are being held without bond. 

Investigators with the PGPD have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Prince George's County Police Department and previous FOX 5 DC reports.

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