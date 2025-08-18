Indiana woman charged with making Trump death threats on social media

article

Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, of Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested in D.C. over the weekend and charged in connection with making a series of death threats against President Trump on social media, according to US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

What we know:

Jones was charged in U.S. District Court with "threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, and transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another," according to the complaint.

Court documents say that between Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, the U.S. Secret Service observed that Instagram user account "nath.jones" had posted threatening comments about Trump. In the posts, the user called for the president's removal from office, labeled him a terrorist, referred to his administration as a dictatorship, and stated that Trump had caused extreme and unnecessary loss of life in relation to COVID-19.

On Facebook, "Nath.Jones" allegedly continued to post threatening comments about President Trump.

"I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present," a post from Aug. 6 directed at the FBI reads. Then, in a post directed to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the same user allegedly wrote "please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025."

The Secret Service then conducted a voluntary interview with Jones on Aug. 15, where she stated that Trump was a "terrorist" and a "Nazi." She added that given the opportunity, she would take the president's life and would kill him at "the compound" if she had to. She said she had a "bladed object" which she would use to "carry out her mission."

On Aug. 16, Jones joined a protest that started at Dupont Circle, and circumnavigated the White House complex. After the protest, the Secret Service interviewed her again, and she admitted that she had made threats towards Trump the day before during her interview. She then denied having any present desire to kill Trump, but confirmed that she was the Facebook user account "Nath Jones" and that she had posted the threatening statements.

What they're saying:

"Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution," AG Pirro said in a statement. "Make no mistake—justice will be served," said U.S. Attorney Pirro. "We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated law enforcement partners, especially the Secret Service Special Agents from New York and Washington, D.C., for their tireless commitment to protecting our leaders and our nation."

"Protecting the President of the United States is our highest priority, and every potential threat is addressed with the utmost seriousness," said Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool of the U.S. Secret Service's Washington Field Office .