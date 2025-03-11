Indiana man shot by Secret Service near White House had hidden gun and rifle in car

The man Secret Service officers shot near the White House on Sunday morning has been identified as 27-year-old Andrew Dawson of Indiana.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on March 8 in the 1700 block of G Street NW close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

D.C. police responded after receiving reports of a shooting involving the Secret Service. When they arrived, the department said Dawson was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was immediately transported to a hospital.

Court documents show Secret Service officers had been monitoring Dawson after MPD Homeland Security issued a "be on the lookout" (BOLO) alert earlier that day, warning that he was possibly armed and suicidal. Officers spotted him walking near 17th Street NW, just a block from the White House and began following him until backup arrived.

When Secret Service officers attempted to stop Dawson in the 1700 block of G Street NW, a confrontation ensued.

Due to the angle of security cameras, officials say it’s unclear exactly what happened next, but officers opened fire. While tending to Dawson’s injuries, they discovered the BB gun on him.

As emergency responders cut off Dawson’s pants to provide medical aid, they made another startling discovery — a gray, folding cell phone-style handgun tucked in his pocket. The weapon had no visible serial number and is considered illegal to own in D.C.

Authorities later found Dawson’s white Chrysler parked in the 1700 block of F Street NW. Inside, they recovered a .22 caliber rifle, a high-capacity magazine, and 23 rounds of ammunition.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 09: A U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officer patrols near the White House on March 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. An armed man was shot by U.S. Secret Service personnel Sunday morning following a confrontation outside the Expand

Dawson was arrested and faces multiple charges, including carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and carrying a rifle.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is leading the investigation, which is standard for officer-involved shootings in Washington, D.C.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details on how many shots were fired, whether Dawson fired any shots or the identities of the officers involved. His condition has not been released.