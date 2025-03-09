The Brief A U.S. Secret Service officer shot an armed man early Sunday near the White House after a confrontation. The man, who was reported as suicidal and traveled from Indiana, brandished a firearm when approached. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown; no Secret Service personnel were injured. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.



A U.S. Secret Service officer shot an armed man early Sunday after a confrontation near the White House, officials said.

Shooting near White House

What we know:

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight at 17th and G Street NW, just a block west of the White House near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Secret Service personnel encountered the man who had reportedly traveled to Washington, D.C., from Indiana after local police warned he was suicidal.

"As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel," the Secret Service said in a statement.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Secret Service shoots gunman near White House

No Secret Service personnel were injured.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the agency’s involvement in the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division Force Investigations Team is leading the investigation, as is standard for all officer-involved shootings in D.C.

What we don't know:

The gunman was transported to a hospital, but his condition remains unknown. Authorities have not confirmed how many shots were fired or whether he opened fire on officers first. Neither the suspect’s identity nor the identities of the Secret Service personnel involved in the shooting have been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.