Increased police presence at Israeli Embassy in DC following attack on Iran

The Brief An increased police presence at the Israeli embassy was reported Thursday. It comes after Israel attacked Iran, reportedly targeting its nuclear sites. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took "unilateral action against Iran" and urged Iran not to attempt retaliation against the U.S.



There's an increased police presence outside of the Israeli embassy in D.C. following Israel's attack on Iran.

What we know:

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 on Thursday that additional road closures and increased police presence at the Embassy of Israel because of the attack.

The military action was taken as tensions have reached new heights over Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.

An Israeli military official confirmed that the attack had targeted Iranian nuclear sites.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said that his country carried out the attack, without saying what it targeted.

"In the wake of the state of Israel’s preventive attack against Iran, missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population are expected immediately," he said in a statement.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address on YouTube that the country launched "a targeted military operation roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival."

He added that the attacks will continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

What happened:

Israel attacked Iran's capital, Tehran, with explosions booming across the city early Friday.

Iranian state television says the head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is feared dead after an Israeli attack. The report offered few other details about what happened to Gen. Hossein Salami of the Guard.

The report on air added that one other top Guard officials, as well as two nuclear scientists were also feared dead.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took "unilateral action against Iran" and that Israel advised the U.S. that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement released by the White House.

Rubio also issued a warning to Iran that it should not target U.S. interests or personnel.

What they're saying:

Jewish Federation of Greater Washington's CEO, Gil Preuss, released the following statement on the Israeli strikes on Iran:



"The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington stands in solidarity with the people of Israel and its leaders in defending the nation against ongoing threats. The situation with Iran remains deeply concerning, and we recognize the difficult decisions Israeli leaders must make to ensure the safety and security of their citizens.

Iran’s actions continue to pose a serious challenge to regional stability and international security. We remain hopeful for a future guided by diplomacy and peace, but we also acknowledge the imperative of confronting those who endanger lives and fuel violence. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the current crisis."

Guila Franklin Siegel, chief operating officer of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, also released a statement.

