Increased police presence at Richard Montgomery HS following lockdown

Richard Montgomery High School students will see an increased police presence Tuesday following last week's lockdown following an assault and the report of a gun on campus.

Authorities say the initial incident happened Friday, January 13 when two students - not from Richard Montgomery HS but from a different Montgomery County school – entered the faculty and assaulted a student inside.

The students left, but allegedly returned to school grounds where a Richard Montgomery student reported seeing one of them with might have been a gun.

School officials contacted police and the campus was placed on lockdown for several hours. The two students fled the area. Students were later dismissed.

No weapon was located. Authorities are investigating the assault on the student. The investigation is continuing at this time.