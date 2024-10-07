Increased patrols in DC as demonstrations mark year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel

Vigils, commemorations, and acts of remembrance are being held in Washington, D.C. and across the world on Monday to mark one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The surprise cross-border attack killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Another 250 people were abducted and taken hostage into Gaza.

The attack set off a conflict that continues and has world leaders calling for an end to antisemitism and the release of Israeli hostages.

Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning about possible threats to Americans from those inspired by the Hamas attack on Israel. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are issuing this Public Service Announcement to highlight potential threats in the United States from a variety of actors in response to the one-year anniversary of the HAMAS attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and consistent calls by foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) to their supporters seeking to provoke violence in the West," read the announcement.

In the nation’s capital, a seven-foot, anti-climb fence was in place near the National Mall Monday. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said a heightened presence was also seen as the District gears up for multiple rallies and ceremonies.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden mark the anniversary by participating in a yahrzeit candle lighting.

Vice presidential nominee JD Vance is scheduled to participate in a Philos Project march and rally in downtown D.C.