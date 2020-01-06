Increase in security checks at Marine Corps Base Quantico as tensions between US, Iran escalate

article

Drivers entering Marine Corps Base Quantico can expect delays at all entry points following an increase in security.

In a tweet, officials said law enforcement personnel will be conducting identification checks on all individuals entering the base. Vehicle inspections and longer wait times entering the base can be expected.

Officials also recommend having identification ready when entering.

Tensions continue to escalate between the U.S. and Iran. On Monday huge crowds gathered in Tehran for Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s funeral.

Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab, directly threatened an attack on the U.S. military in the Mideast while speaking to a crowd that stretched as far as the eye could see down major thoroughfares in Iran's capital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.