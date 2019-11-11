Impeachment Inquiry Hearings Watch Parties: Here are the DC bars opening early and offering deals

A major hearing is taking place on Capitol Hill and, in true DC fashion, many throughout the District will take to local bars to watch the events unfold.

The impeachment inquiry hearings for President Donald Trump are slated to begin on Wednesday at about 10 a.m. and several DC bars will be opening early and offering drink specials.

Here are some of the bars that are offering deals during the hearings on Wednesday and Friday:

Shaw’s Tavern - 520 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

People gathered at Shaw's Tavern to hear former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Shaw’s Tavern will be opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday for the impeachment inquiry hearings. Bar service will begin at 11 a.m. and the bar confirmed on social media that their TVs will have the impeachment hearings on with the sound up.

In 2017, the line at Shaw’s Tavern for "The Comey Hearing Covfefe" watch party stretched around the block.

People line up outside Shaw's Tavern to hear former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Union Pub - 201 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

The scene at Union Pub as people watched the hearing of former FBI Director James Comey on June 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Union Pub confirmed to FOX 5 that they will be opening early and offering special cocktails named specifically for the impeachment hearings.

Previously announced specialty cocktail names included “I Got 99 Problems but Impeachment Ain’t One” and “ImPEACHment Please…”

The Partisan - 709 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004

A crowd gathered at The Partisan bar to watch as former FBI Director James Comey testified during the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The Partisan confirmed to FOX 5 they will be open at 8:30 a.m. and would have all TVs tuned into the hearings with sound on. The Partisan will be offering $2 off any whiskey pour over $12, and a $25 combo deal for a breakfast sandwich and a pour of Colonel E. H. Taylor whiskey -- selected for Ambassador William B. Taylor Jr. who will testify on Wednesday.

Capitol Lounge - 229 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Patrons fill the Capitol Lounge two blocks from the U.S. Capitol to watch the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on September 26, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Capitol Lounge’s slogan is “NO POLITICS. NO MILLER LITE.” But the bar confirmed to FOX 5 that they will certainly have drink specials for the hearings and will be opening at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Duffy’s Irish Pub - 1016 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Patrons of Duffy's Irish Pub watch the live broadcast of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Capitol Hill on July 24, 2019, in Washington, DC (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Duffy’s Irish Pub tweeted that it will be having Happy Hearing Hours, taking $2 off all drafts and wine during the impeachment inquiry hearings. Duffy’s confirmed to FOX 5 they will be operating at their usual hours, opening at noon on Wednesday and Friday.

---

