Illegal fireworks set off by juveniles near the Wharf; no evidence of shooting: police
WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC police say illegal fireworks, not a shooting, caused what sounded like gunfire in a Wharf neighborhood this weekend.
What we know:
Social media posts stated that a shooting happened in the Southwest Waterfront on Saturday night. Those reports were "inaccurate," according to a tweet by the DC Police Department.
On Sunday, police said illegal fireworks were set off by juveniles near the Waterfront Metro station around 8:30 p.m. The group dispersed when officers responded to the area. No arrests have been made.
In separate incidents, police say a 16-year-old was arrested for Public Consumption of Marijuana and a 14-year-old was stopped for a curfew violation in the Navy Yard area.
Dig deeper:
Law enforcement is stepping up their patrols by adding the Wharf to its three previous juvenile curfew zones; the Navy Yard, Chinatown and the U Street Corridor this weekend.
A fourth zone was added following a violent teen mob takeover in the Navy Yard last weekend, which ended with two teens being arrested and two guns being recovered.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by DC Police.