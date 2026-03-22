Illegal fireworks set off by juveniles near the Wharf; no evidence of shooting: police

The Brief A group of juveniles set off illegal fireworks near the Wharf on Saturday. The sound of the fireworks was mistaken for gunfire. Police say there is no evidence of a shooting.



DC police say illegal fireworks, not a shooting, caused what sounded like gunfire in a Wharf neighborhood this weekend.

What we know:

Social media posts stated that a shooting happened in the Southwest Waterfront on Saturday night. Those reports were "inaccurate," according to a tweet by the DC Police Department.

On Sunday, police said illegal fireworks were set off by juveniles near the Waterfront Metro station around 8:30 p.m. The group dispersed when officers responded to the area. No arrests have been made.

In separate incidents, police say a 16-year-old was arrested for Public Consumption of Marijuana and a 14-year-old was stopped for a curfew violation in the Navy Yard area.

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Dig deeper:

Law enforcement is stepping up their patrols by adding the Wharf to its three previous juvenile curfew zones; the Navy Yard, Chinatown and the U Street Corridor this weekend.

A fourth zone was added following a violent teen mob takeover in the Navy Yard last weekend, which ended with two teens being arrested and two guns being recovered.