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Illegal fireworks set off by juveniles near the Wharf; no evidence of shooting: police

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Published  March 22, 2026 2:27pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
New juvenile curfew zones; Germantown Giant shooting | TOP HEADLINES

New juvenile curfew zones; Germantown Giant shooting | TOP HEADLINES

Metropolitan police are stepping up patrols to stop youth crime; as police in Germantown offer a $10,000 for a shooting at a local Giant store.

The Brief

    • A group of juveniles set off illegal fireworks near the Wharf on Saturday.
    • The sound of the fireworks was mistaken for gunfire.
    • Police say there is no evidence of a shooting.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC police say illegal fireworks, not a shooting, caused what sounded like gunfire in a Wharf neighborhood this weekend.

What we know:

Social media posts stated that a shooting happened in the Southwest Waterfront on Saturday night. Those reports were "inaccurate," according to a tweet by the DC Police Department.

On Sunday, police said illegal fireworks were set off by juveniles near the Waterfront Metro station around 8:30 p.m. The group dispersed when officers responded to the area. No arrests have been made.

In separate incidents, police say a 16-year-old was arrested for Public Consumption of Marijuana and a 14-year-old was stopped for a curfew violation in the Navy Yard area.

Related

Juvenile curfews in effect for Navy Yard, Chinatown, U Street corridor, the Wharf
article

Juvenile curfews in effect for Navy Yard, Chinatown, U Street corridor, the Wharf

 

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement is stepping up their patrols by adding the Wharf to its three previous juvenile curfew zones; the Navy Yard, Chinatown and the U Street Corridor this weekend.

A fourth zone was added following a violent teen mob takeover in the Navy Yard last weekend, which ended with two teens being arrested and two guns being recovered.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by DC Police.

Washington, D.C.NewsCrime and Public Safety