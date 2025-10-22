IKEA opening new location in Georgetown
WASHINGTON - IKEA is opening a new store right Washington next month, but it's not the typical store you're thinking of.
What we know:
The new "plan and order" location will be in Georgetown, on M Street, just a few blocks from the Key Bridge.
Plan and order stores are not the typical massive warehouses you're used to. Instead, the stores allow people to meet with IKEA experts to plan bigger orders for their homes like, for example, a whole room setup.
After you plan, you schedule your items for delivery or pick-up.
IKEA already has two "other plan and order locations in the DMV, including one in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and one in Fairfax, Virginia.
What they're saying:
The Georgetown location will replace the one in Arlington in Pentagon Centre. IKEA officials say the move is meant to meet customers where they are.
What's next:
The Georgetown location will open on Nov. 5, at 3307 M Street. N.W. The current store in Arlington will stay open until Nov. 30.
The Source: Information in this story is from an IKEA press release.