IKEA opening new location in Georgetown

article

The Brief IKEA is opening a new location in Georgetown. The store will not be a full IKEA, but a "Plan & Order" store. The Georgetown storefront will replace the one in Arlington, and open in November.



IKEA is opening a new store right Washington next month, but it's not the typical store you're thinking of.

What we know:

The new "plan and order" location will be in Georgetown, on M Street, just a few blocks from the Key Bridge.

Plan and order stores are not the typical massive warehouses you're used to. Instead, the stores allow people to meet with IKEA experts to plan bigger orders for their homes like, for example, a whole room setup.

Featured article

After you plan, you schedule your items for delivery or pick-up.

IKEA already has two "other plan and order locations in the DMV, including one in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and one in Fairfax, Virginia.

What they're saying:

The Georgetown location will replace the one in Arlington in Pentagon Centre. IKEA officials say the move is meant to meet customers where they are.

What's next:

The Georgetown location will open on Nov. 5, at 3307 M Street. N.W. The current store in Arlington will stay open until Nov. 30.