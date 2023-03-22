IKEA coming to Pentagon City with smaller format store

IKEA announced Wednesday that a new small format store is set to open this summer in Pentagon Centre.

The smaller store, which the company calls a Plan and order point, will focus on interior planning design and will only offer items for delivery.

"We are on a journey to bring the IKEA experience closer to our customers in city centers. We’re excited to introduce the IKEA Arlington Plan & order point, giving customers a more convenient way to shop our affordable home furnishing products and solutions," said IKEA U.S. CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer Javier Quiñones.

IKEA has two traditional large-format stores in the greater D.C. area, located in Woodbridge and College Park. The new location will be more easily accessible to D.C. residents by Metro, Metrobus or car.

"We’re excited to welcome customers living in the D.C. Metro area or the DMV to a new IKEA location this summer, with more to come in the future. The Plan & order point concept has been created with the unique needs of local consumers in mind, from the proximity to public transportation and delivery and assembly options, to the opportunity for affordable design services," said IKEA U.S. Market Manager Raquel Ely.