Icy mess causes delays on I-495 along American Legion Bridge

An icy mess caused major delays Thursday morning on Interstate-495 along the American Legion Bridge.

The inner-loop of the Beltway was completely shut down after a spill caused icy road conditions in Virginia.

It is unclear what spilled onto the highway. At one massive delays of up to one hour were being reported.

