ICE says it will play a 'key part' in security for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US: Report

The Brief ICE’s acting director says the agency will play a "key part" in 2026 World Cup security. Matches will be held in the New York/New Jersey region and in Philadelphia. ICE’s expanded visibility comes amid renewed controversy over deaths in detention and fatal incidents tied to immigration enforcement operations, prompting calls for oversight and criticism from advocacy groups.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will play a role in security planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which features matches in New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia, according to reports.

What we know:

Todd Lyons, ICE’s acting director, said the agency will be part of the broader security effort for the tournament, The Athletic reported.

"ICE, specifically homeland security investigations, is a key part of the overall security apparatus for the World Cup," Lyons said during remarks before a House panel, according to The Athletic. "We’re dedicated to securing that operation and to ensuring the safety of all participants and visitors."

The comments came during testimony before Congress in response to questions from Rep. Nellie Pou, D-N.J., whose district includes East Rutherford, where World Cup matches are scheduled, The Athletic reported.

Local perspective:

Eight tournament matches, including the final, are scheduled to be played at the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Philadelphia is also set to host multiple matches.

Under FIFA rules, venues are referred to by their metropolitan region or state during the tournament rather than their commercial stadium names.

Why ICE’s involvement is drawing attention

ICE’s announcement comes amid renewed national scrutiny of the agency.

The Guardian reported in January that 2025 was the deadliest year for ICE detention in decades, citing multiple deaths in custody. The American Immigration Council has also reported on several recent deaths in ICE detention facilities in early 2026.

In a recent segment, PBS NewsHour reported that immigration officials have defended their officers and enforcement tactics as public backlash has grown nationwide, highlighting increasing protests and criticism tied to immigration operations.

ICE has previously faced criticism from advocacy groups and some lawmakers over detention conditions, enforcement tactics and use-of-force incidents. Agency officials, meanwhile, have said enforcement actions are focused on public safety and national security priorities.

Why some advocates are concerned

The World Cup is expected to draw international visitors to host cities, including large immigrant communities in the New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia regions.

Advocacy organizations such as the American Immigration Council and the National Immigration Law Center have previously argued that visible immigration enforcement activity can create fear among undocumented immigrants and mixed-status families, even when no enforcement is planned at a specific event.

Civil rights groups have described what they call a "chilling effect," in which heightened enforcement visibility discourages participation in public life.

During the House hearing referenced by The Athletic, Rep. Nellie Pou, D-N.J., questioned ICE’s involvement ahead of matches scheduled in her district.

ICE officials, however, have said their role at major events centers on intelligence coordination and criminal investigations tied to public safety, not broad immigration sweeps.

What we don't know:

The Athletic reported that Lyons did not detail the exact scope of ICE’s role at World Cup venues or whether enforcement operations would be conducted near tournament sites in the Northeast.

What's next:

Security planning for the World Cup typically involves coordination between federal, state and local agencies. Further details about ICE’s specific operational footprint during the tournament have not been publicly outlined.