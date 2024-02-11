Frigidaire recalls nearly 400,000 refrigerators for ice bucket choking hazard

article

Frigidaire is recalling thousands of models of side by side refrigerators with slim ice buckets due to a choking and laceration hazard.

The recalled refrigerators contain an ice bucket component that can break off, allowing plastic pieces to get into the ice bucket. Electrolux Group has gotten hundreds of reports of plastic pieces breaking off, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The broken pieces pose a choking and laceration hazard to consumers if they are dispensed out of the ice bucket.

The CPSC noted two reports of laceration and ingestion injury from plastic pieces that got dispensed out of the now-recalled ice bucket.

Nearly 400,000 units are included in the recall.

The models were manufactured between 2015 - 2019 and sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other stores nationwide from November 2015 through September 2019 for between $1,400 and $2,400.

Model numbers:

DGHK2355TF

DGHX2655TF

FFSC2323TS

FGSC2335TD

FGSC2335TF

FGSS2635TD

FGSS2635TE

FGSS2635TF

FGSS2635TP

FPSC2277RF

FPSC2278UF

FPSS2677RF

LFSC2324VF

LGHK2336TD

LGHK2336TF

LGHX2636TD

LGHX2636TF



Consumers can also visit Frigidaire’s website to see if their specific serial number is included in this recall.

If you have a fridge included in the recall, you’re advised to stop using the ice maker immediately and contact Electrolux Group to request a replacement ice bucket assembly component for free:

Call Electrolux Group at 888-377-7563

Email Electrolux Group at IceBucketRecall@electrolux.com

Visit online at www.icebucketrecall.com

This story was reported from Detroit.