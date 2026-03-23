ICE agents spotted at Reagan National, still expected at Dulles

The Brief ICE agents were spotted at Reagan National (DCA) and are reportedly headed to Dulles (IAD) to help TSA manage staffing shortages and long security lines. Agents will assist with tasks like monitoring exits, checking IDs and managing crowds. The move is part of a broader nationwide deployment ordered by President Donald Trump to ease airport security delays.



ICE agents were spotted at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Monday evening and are reportedly headed to Dulles International Airport, where they will assist TSA with staffing shortages and long security lines, Fox News reported.

Trump deploys ICE to ease airport security lines

What they're saying:

Agents will be covering exits currently monitored by TSA agents, checking identification before people enter screening areas and assisting with crowd control and line management, per White House border czar Tom Homan, who was named by President Donald Trump to lead this effort.

The president said over the weekend he would use federal immigration officers to help field long airport security lines starting Monday unless Democrats agreed on a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security, and this morning, he did just that, deploying agents to over a dozen airports nationwide.

(Photo by Sha Hanting/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Reuters, CNN and The Associated Press were reporting ICE agents had been deployed to at least 13 major-city airports, based on information from sources, social media posts and first-hand reporter accounts:

Chicago

Cleveland

Atlanta

Houston

New York (JFK and LaGuardia)

New Orleans

San Juan

New Jersey

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Fort Meyers

What you can do:

If you are traveling soon, check for updates from your local airport about its recommendation for arrival times. You can check their social media accounts or directly on the airport’s website.

Also look for information from the airport you’re flying home from. Some major airports allow you to book a specific time slot for TSA security, which could help reduce wait times.