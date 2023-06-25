Officials identify man found dead in Northwest DC, no suspects in custody: police

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Northwest DC earlier this week, police say.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, officers from the Metro Transit Police Department were in the 600 block of I Street, Northwest when they heard the sounds of gunshots.

Both MTPD and Metropolitan Police officers canvassed the area and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The man was then transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's office where he was later identified as 30-year-old George Johnson of Northwest, DC.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and indictment.